Northampton in line for share of £2.5bn investment in full fibre broadband

FULL fibre broadband supplier CityFibre has announced a £2.5 billion investment plan to expand its UK network.

Northampton is among the towns and cities on the list of 37 towns and cities across the UK in which the company will install the infrastructure needed to underpin the UK’s digital future.

The investment follows the acquisition of CityFibre in June by Antin Infrastructure Partners and West Street Infrastructure Partners.

CityFibre's roll out will deliver five million homes and corresponds to a third of the government's target of 15 million homes by 2025.

With Vodafone as its first consumer ISP customer, CityFibre’s fibre-to-the-home builds are currently underway in Milton Keynes, Peterborough and Aberdeen, with construction due to start in Edinburgh, Stirling, Coventry and Huddersfield before the end of this year and Cambridge, Leeds and Southend-on-Sea early in 2019.

Pictured: CityFibre CEO Greg Mesch.

CityFibre chief executive Greg Mesch said: “With a head-start in 37 towns and cities, this full fibre investment plan enables us to further accelerate our rollout, catalysing huge economic growth in regional towns and cities across the country and transforming the UK’s digital future.

“Our rollout will soon bring to scale an innovative wholesale network, providing internet service providers and mobile network operators with greater choice and unrivalled technical capabilities, benefitting all sectors of the market.

“We now need to work together across government, Ofcom and industry to create a level-playing field that continues to encourage investment from multiple network operators, so that full fibre can be delivered as quickly and effectively as possible.”

Jeremy Wright, Secretary of State for digital, culture, media and sport, said the investment will ensure the vast majority of homes and businesses in those areas can access the technology through new fibre networks.

He added: "Significant investment from new network operators is critical to deliver our ambition for nationwide coverage. Through our Industrial Strategy we are working with businesses and Ofcom to ensure effective network competition that supports investment on this scale."

A spokesperson for Vodafone said:“We welcome CityFibre’s plans to accelerate the provision of full fibre in the UK. We have been greatly encouraged by the progress both organisations have made together in launching Vodafone Gigafast Broadband in Milton Keynes. We will continue this productive partnership in other cities.”

27-10-2018