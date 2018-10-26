Sports news site moves to new HQ

SPORTS news website insidethegames.biz has moved into a town centre in time for the busiest period in the companyâ€™s history.

Formed in July 2009 to report on everything to do with the Olympic Movement, insidethegames.biz is now based in Stony Stratford.

Managing director Sarah Bowron said: “As a business that is based on the creativity of an expanding team of talented journalists, it is motivating to be based in a buzzing town centre. We were happy at the business centre where we were but we were outgrowing it so took the opportunity to have a clear out and move to somewhere refreshingly new.”

The move has happened ahead of a busy period for the site’s nine journalists.

Pictured: Reporters (l-r) Duncan Mackay, Liam Morgan and Michael Pavitt.

"We have trips for all nine staff back to back, and in early November we will be running four Live Blogs for clients at the same time at the World Championships of four sports, karate, sambo (Russian wrestling), weightlifting and fitness and bodybuilding,” said Sarah.

Between now and December 1, insidethegames.biz will be reporting live from 18 different cities in the world - Budapest, Rhodes, Manchester, Bialystok in Poland, Monte Carlo, Moscow, California, Ashgabat in Turkmenistan, Lausanne, Madrid, Benidorm, Bucharest, Marbella, Baku, New Delhi, Munich, Tokyo and Beijing – with trips to the Olympic capital Lausanne, the Olympic Capital, and o Monte Carlo, home of the Athletics Federation.

Reporters are returning from Buenos Aires where they spent three weeks covering the IOC Session and the Summer Youth Olympic Games.

