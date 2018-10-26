Building supplies plc welcomes Chinese delegation

A SENIOR delegation from the Chinese government has visited the head office of building materials provider Travis Perkins plc in Northampton.

The firm showcased its award-winning apprenticeship scheme, which currently has over 650 apprentices nationwide, working across a wide range of programmes; from retail and digital marketing to sales and operations.

The delegation, headed by Vice Minister for the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security of China, Tang Tao, his ministerial team and the head of education and skills at China’s Department for International Trade, Liu Jing, heard from former apprentice Sam Crichton, who was recently promoted to assistant branch manager for Benchmarx, part of the Travis Perkins Group.

Travis Perkins chief executive John Carter, who started his career as an apprentice, said : “Our philosophy is very much that it is our people who make our business great.

“We have an innovative and visionary training and development programme in place to support this belief, and we were delighted to be able to share our insight with the senior delegation from China to support the ideas they are developing for their own people and also exchange reciprocal ideas for the future.”

The visit was coordinated by WorldSkills UK in collaboration with The Education and Skills Funding Agency and Department for Education as part of a wider educational visit to:

Explore the UK policy and practice on apprenticeships and technical and education especially how to improve employer engagement.

To deepen the understanding and collaboration of skills training between China and UK

To further progress joint working between WorldSkills UK and WorldSkills China in the run up to the international skills competition in Shanghai in 2021.

Mr Tao said: “The apprenticeship system at Travis Perkins is impressive. Enterprises in China and the UK could strengthen their exchanges in apprenticeships.”

