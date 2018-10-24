Growth corridor takes to the world stage at MIPIM

THE Oxford-Cambridge Growth Corridor is recognised by the government as a once-in-a-generation opportunity to create a knowledge-intensive cluster, with the ability for it to compete globally.

Already one of the most innovative and economically successful areas in the UK, the Corridor boasts stellar growth projections over the next 30 years. A significant part of this growth will be generated in the Central Area - the large belt of land that forms the Corridor’s backbone.

Thee Growth Corridor Central Area partners exhibited at property trade show MIPIM UK, which took place in Olympia, London. A total ten local authorities joined SEMLEP and the UK Business Council for Sustainable Development to highlight the opportunities within the Corridor.

Working in partnership with the private sector, the Central Area partners are already delivering on a range of planned developments as well as seeking new innovations for enabling growth and investment.

Cllr Steve Bowles, deputy leader of Aylesbury Vale District Council and cabinet member for economic development, said: “I am excited by the enormous growth potential of the Growth Corridor Central Area.

Already the area hosts world-class assets such as Arla, Silverstone Technology Park and Westcott Venture Park, and new enterprises are continually being attracted to the area.

“And once the upcoming East West Rail Link and the Expressway are both operational, growth is set to be even stronger.”

