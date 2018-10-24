Chambers count down to national awards night gala

MILTON Keynes Chamber of Commerce and its sister Chamber in Northamptonshire have been nominated for two national awards for the fifth year in a row.

They have been shortlisted for both the overall Chamber of the Year title and the Excellence in Membership Services award at the British Chambers of Commerce Chamber Business Awards 2018.

In the previous four years the Chamber has won the titles of Excellence in Membership Services three times as well as Chamber of the Year and Excellence in International Trade Services.

It has also been a finalist in Chamber of the Year on three other occasions and in Excellence in International Trade and Excellence in Membership Services once.

Chief executive Paul Griffiths said: “It is with immense pride and gratitude to every single member of our incredible Chamber team that I can confirm we have been shortlisted for an unbelievable fifth year running in both the Chamber of the Year and the Excellence in Membership Services categories at the Chamber Business Awards.

“This is fantastic national recognition of the consistent, high level of support and service the team provides to the local business communities in both Milton Keynes and Northamptonshire.”

The winners will be announced at the 2018 Chamber Business Awards Gala Dinner on November 29 at the Tobacco Dock, London.

