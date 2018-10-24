STEM festival showcases career opportunities for students

MORE THAN 200 schools and colleges have played their part in the MK Innovates festival, a showcase of the best in science, technology, engineering and maths..

It aimed to celebrate and inspire careers in the STEM sector. The festival, which took place in Middleton Hall at centre:mk, was opened by local dignitaries including the Mayor Cllr Martin Petchey and Buckinghamshire High Sheriff Ruth Farwell.

Local technology, engineering and manufacturing companies offered opportunities to interact with gadgets, robots, space rockets, the Mars Rover, an inflatable planetarium, augmented reality and much more during this free-to-attend event.

Students took part in team and individual competitions to design apps and mini computer programs or take up mental challenges on the day with a selection of prizes on offer.

Businesses exhibiting at the festival included AAB Robotics, Starship Technology, Siemens, Niftylift, Glamsci, Amey, the University of Bedfordshire, the Open University’s space department and Cranfield Science.

Business standards company BSI hosted its first STEM event at its offices in Knowlhill, Milton Keynes.

The team at Kitemark Court welcomed 40 students aged 16-18) from schools including Radcliffe, Milton Keynes College, Lord Grey and Ousedale to learn more about careers in STEM.

The event was organised in partnership with STEM Ambassador Hub East Midlands, Leicestershire Education Business Company.

Throughout the day, students took part in interactive sessions hosted by BSI’s experts including representatives from medical devices, food, product testing and cyber security. The students also had the opportunity to learn about listening skills, the importance of customer service and some of the other STEM roles at BSI.

BSI’s UK managing director Anne Scorey said: “Our organisation spans a huge variety of industries including aerospace, automotive, built environment, food, healthcare and IT therefore it gave students a great insight into some of the careers available to them in the future.

“We are very proud of the 50+ STEM ambassadors we have at BSI and encourage colleagues to get involved in events such as this to help inspire young people about careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.”

BSI has previously held STEM events at its Testing Centre of Excellence in Hemel Hempstead. Here students were given the opportunity to see some of the products - from fire extinguishers to riding helmets - being tested to the highest possible standards to achieve the BSI Kitemark.

To register your interest in BSI STEM events, please contact socialresponsibility@bsigroup.com

