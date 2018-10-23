Animal healthcare firm awards UK distribution contract

DISTRIBUTION specialist Yusen Logistics UK has won a national warehousing and final mile distribution contract for animal healthcare specialist Jurox.

Jurox, one of Australia’s leading animal pharmaceutical manufacturers, has selected Yusen Logistics to handle their entire UK portfolio.

Yusen Logistics, based in Northampton, now handles Jurox’s international air freight and the complete outbound and inbound flows from Australia to worldwide destinations.

With international markets including United Kingdom and Europe, New Zealand and North America, Jurox is a growing player within the animal healthcare industry. Yusen Logistics UK will provide final delivery to Jurox’s customers in the UK and Ireland.

Yusen’s general manager – healthcare Frank Packman said: “Jurox is an innovative and dynamic company to work with. Their commitment to customers is visible in everything they do and this is reflected through our own high service levels.”

David Hunter, global supply chain manager for Jurox, added: “We are excited to develop our offering within the UK and Ireland, and strongly believe that Yusen Logistics is the right logistics partner to support our ambitious growth plans for these markets.

"They have implemented a support structure that has vastly improved our global shipping operations with great effect as we now look to further strengthen our position within the international animal healthcare industry.”

