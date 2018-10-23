Supermarket giant Aldi renews distribution deal with Dachser

SUPERMARKET giant Aldi has signed a new five-year contract with logistics specialist Dachser.

Dachser already provides a warehouse platform as well as UK & Ireland distribution services for a wide range of Aldi’s products.

The two businesses have worked together for 25 years and Dachser currently provides a range of customs services, inbound logistics, freight forwarding, warehousing and value added services for the fast expanding retailer.

Fritz Walleczek, managing director of corporate logistics at Aldi said: “We have been very pleased with Dachser’s high level of commitment to our mutual partnership in the UK and are delighted that we are now able to build on this further through the securing of a long-term contract.”

Dachser has signed a ten-year lease for a new warehouse next to its existing logistics centre on Northampton’s Brackmills business park,. It will provide the necessary extra capacity to accommodate Aldi’s growing requirements.

Dachser’s new UK managing director Mark Rollinson said: “Over the years, Dachser has been privileged to be involved with Aldi’s UK success story, providing an ever-increasing scope of logistics and supply-chain services.

“Our relationship with Aldi is founded on a true partnership approach, incorporating a high level of open communication and trust. This has resulted in a clear and mutual understanding of what is important for both our companies in order to create relevant and sustainable logistics and supply chain solutions.”

