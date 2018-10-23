Events firm opens new base in Milton Keynes

A FIRM which specialises in supplying fun equipment hire for events is expanding into southern England.

Sunshine Events has grown rapidly over recent years supplying a raft of fun equipment to businesses across the UK, including working with major brands like ASICS, Boots, Google and Arnold Clark.

Now the firm is opening a new depot in Dane Road, Bletchley, after its turnover rose by more than 30% to £1.8 million over the past 12 months.

The 6,500 sq ft facility in Bletchley will stock a range of new fun equipment and serve customers in the south of England.

Sunshine Events director of fun Sunny Sandwell said: “This is a really exciting opportunity for us and something we have been striving towards as a business for a number of years.

“We work nationwide, but in the last few years we have seen a growing client base in the south, so the new depot in Milton Keynes will give us a local presence to further increase our clients in the Greater London and Southern England areas and also give us increasing storage capacity to expand our product range.”

She added: “As a business we have had an incredible year and this growth has given us the ability to invest in further office and depot space, which will act as a platform for expansion over 2019 and beyond.”

Founded 15 years ago by Sunny and James Sandwell, Sunshine Events now employs over 50 people. The firm hires out equipment including Virtual Reality Experiences machines, casino tables and giant snow globes for large fun days, exhibitions, events and Christmas parties.

23-10-2018