Pioneer system blazes a trail for traffic safety

A SPECIALIST in road safety technology has played its part in the delivery of a flagship scheme at one of the UKâ€™s busiest junctions.

Clearview Intelligence, which is preparing to move to Milton Keynes from its base in Bicester, has been working with with Highways England to install 175 LED Intelligent Road Studs at the Switch Island junction on Merseyside.

Three intersections - used by more than 90,000 vehicles a day - will illuminate in sync with the green light cycle of the traffic signals to provide improved lane guidance for drivers.

The studs were introduced as part of a £3 million safety improvement scheme at the junction, where the M57, M58 and three A roads converge. The studs developed by Clearview can be seen from up to 900 metres away, compared to the 90 metres range of traditional road studs. They have been installed to replace traditional white lineage worn away by the heavy volume of traffic .

Clearview’s director of solutions Andy Salotti said: “This is the first time a project involving dynamic delineation has ever been introduced at a major motorway junction on the UK’s road network. It is great to have our products recognised at the highest level.”

21-10-2018