Search is on for the best small businesses in Bedfordshire

THE SEARCH for the best small businesses across Bedfordshire is under way.

Guests were at Jordans Mill near Biggleswade for the launch of the SME Luton and Bedfordshire. Awards director Damian Cummins said: "Luton and Beds have a vibrant business community and we look forward to seeing both up and coming businesses together with established companies vying for this tremendous accolade.”

Pictured: Bill Jordan, owner of Jordans Mill, welcomes guests to the awards launch.

This year’s awards are run in conjunction with Bedfordshire Chamber of Commerce, with Stanair Industrial Door Services once again the headline sponsor.

“With many companies from across Luton expressing a specific interest in the awards this year we have added Luton to our SME Bedfordshire title and look forward to further growing the awards in the coming year,” said Mr Cummins.

The awards are free to enter and any business whether a sole trader or with up to 250 employees are eligible to enter. Visit www.bedfordshireawards.co.uk

21-10-2018