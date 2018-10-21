Access specialist invests Â£2m in equipment upgrade

- BUSINESS is on the up at Bedfordshire-based Star Platforms, as the company invests Â£2 million in new working at height equipment to support the opening of its fifth depot.

Founded in 2014, Star Platforms helps businesses work safely at height by providing them with a range of powered access equipment, including scissor lifts, cherry pickers and low-level platforms.

Following the success of its branches in Luton, Leicestershire, Berkshire and Kent, the firm has recently opened a fifth depot in Norfolk, enabling it to serve all parts of East Anglia.

Increased demand has also led to the company investing £2 million in 400 new pieces of equipment, which will be shared across all five sites. This brings the total number of hire equipment in the business to 1,500 - double the amount the company had two years ago.

Managing director Richard Miller said: “We have a large demand from existing customers to supply equipment in the Anglia region, and, with no Access Alliance member covering the area, we were compromising the service we offer with no managed supply chain.

“We therefore took the decision to open a depot in Thetford.”

The site has resulted in the creation of five jobs, with Stephen Carman at the helm as general manager. Stephen has more than 20 years’ experience in the rental sector and previously worked in positions for Hewden and Nationwide Platforms.

The company, which has 64 employees across the five sites, also offers a range of IPAF accredited training courses covering areas including the selection, management and operation and mobile elevated work platforms.

Mr Miller said: “With a dedicated training room at each of our depots, we’ve been able to help more than 700 people pass their IPAF courses over the last year alone. Our Thetford training room is now open for business and we look forward to teaching more people how to select, manage and operate powered access platforms safely.”

