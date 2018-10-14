Tom Daley the star attraction as lunch raises Â£10,000 for sports charity

DIVER Tom Daley was the star attraction as more than 300 businesspeople raised over Â£10,000 for the charity SportsAid, which supports the UKâ€™s most talented young athletes.

Daley reflected on his career, medals, marriage and fatherhood in conversation with BBC commentator and former Olympic teammate Leon Taylor.

The two are pictured at the Milton Keynes Sporting Lunch Club event with former Olympic badminton medallist and lunch guest Gail Emms presenting a SportsAid award to Megan Wyatt from Olney, a member of the GB climbing team.

The lunch took place at Jurys Inn, Central Milton Keynes. The next lunch, at the same venue, is on December 7 when the speaker will be Welsh rugby legend Phil Bennett.

Tickets are available, priced £35. Visit www.mksportinglunchclub.co.uk

14-10-2018