Airport boss hails continuing growth in passenger numbers

MORE than 1.5 million passengers passed through London Luton Airport last month, setting a new record for September.

The figures, released yesterday (Wednesday) are 3.9% higher than 12 months ago and represent the 20th consecutive month that the airport has welcomed more than one million passengers.

The growth comes as the airport nears the end of its transformation, which has seen the airport undergo a £160 million redevelopment to increase its annual capacity to 18 million passengers per year by 2020.

The newly-upgraded terminal is expected to be fully open by the end of the year.

London Luton chief executive Nick Barton said: “Passenger demand for air travel continues to grow, and our transformation will both help to meet this while making journeys easier, smoother and quicker.

"The opening of the terminal marks an important new chapter in our history, and the benefits will be felt by our passengers, staff and local community alike.”

11-10-2018