The Parks Trust acquires Warren Park office development

THE acquisition of Warren Park office development will provide important funds for the work of its new owners The Parks Trust, says its head of property.

The development – 40 offices housed in two courtyards and landscaped grounds totalling 40,000 sq ft – is similar to the nearby Manor Farm Court office development also owned buy the trust.

Warren Park will add revenue for the trust to carry out its work managing and maintaining more than 6,000 acres of parks, lakes, woods and green space across Milton Keynes.

The Parks Trust head of property Ben Allott said: “We are proud to have made such an important acquisition to our commercial property portfolio. Not only is this an important source of funding for the Trust, it is also a fantastic commercial development for Milton Keynes and we are pleased to support local infrastructure.”

10-10-2018