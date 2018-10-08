BID rebrand aims to reinforce pride in city centre

BIG changes are under way at the Milton Keynes Business Improvement District.

Officially launched in June last year, the BID has made huge steps forward and rebranding from the original ‘Amazing CMK’ is the latest change to take place.

The new name and new brand MyMiltonKeyneswill help to reinforce the organisations position to deliver change for Central Milton Keynes in areas of safety, cleanliness, mobility, workforce excellence and vibrancy, benefitting businesses and their employees whilst helping to attract more investment and visitors to the area.

The rebranding is already being rolled out, including a new website and social channels, with three major projects due to be announced early next month.

MyBus is a free shuttle bus for Central Milton Keynes employees running a circular route from Station Square up to the central shopping areas from 8am to 6pm Monday to Friday, with 10 stops en route. Providing this type of service for employees has been talked about for many years, but now the BID has delivered.

The MySpace service, run via an App, will allow employees to use real-time data - supplied via Smart City technology - to be directed to zones across Central Milton Keynes giving the best opportunity to find a parking space.

MyRewards is a new employee incentive scheme, giving workers in Central Milton Keynes access to exclusive discounts and offers from companies with CMK and surrounding areas.

MyMiltonKeynes chief executive Melanie Beck said: “As the Milton Keynes BID has been officially up and running for just over a year now it was felt we needed to rebrand to give the organisation clear ownership and focus for the future. With some exciting projects almost ready to launch, the time is right to bring MyMiltonKeynes to life.”

www.mymiltonkeynes.co.uk

