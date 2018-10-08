Chamber confirms its new president at annual dinner

MILTON Keynes Chamber of Commerce members have welcomed their new president at the organisationâ€™s Annual Dinner.

Paul Musselle, managing director of video production company Giggabox, described the new appointment as “a real honour”.

He follows previous president Andrew Hall, managing director of business consultancy Haywood Mann.

Mr Musselle said: “It is a real honour to serve as your new president and I’m hugely grateful to those board members who voted for me. I will do my best to get our message out there and support the board in all they do.

Pictured: Paul Musselle (left) and Andrew Hall at the Chamber's Annual Dinner.

“This is our Chamber and it is up to us which direction we choose to take things forward in Milton Keynes. I believe that the continued success of Milton Keynes Chamber relies upon three Vs – voice, volume and visibility.

“We want to be the voice for the Milton Keynes business community and to do that we need to continue to grow. We will only grow if we share our stories and the benefits you get from the Chamber and creating that visibility.

“That bigger membership volume then gives our chief executive more weight to take to the national events.

“I look forward to working together to achieve great things in the coming months.”

The Annual Dinner, held at Chicheley Hall near Newport Pagnell, saw more than 60 members gather to hear a review of the 2017-18 financial year from Chamber chief executive Paul Griffiths, head of operations Tracey Griffiths and marketing manager Nick Blackmore.

Highlights included a national award win, the launch of the Next Generation Chamber for aspiring young professionals and impressive performance figures across all aspects of the Chamber.

Mr Griffiths said: “What we have achieved in the past 12 months would not have been possible without the support of our invaluable members and the dedicated efforts of the whole Chamber team, backed by our non-executive board directors.

“I have great faith in our organisation, today and in the future. It will be a pleasure to see where we can go as we continue this impressive work forging forward together.”

