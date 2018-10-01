Logistics firm wins major contract with appliance manufacturer

APPLIANCE manufacturer Smeg UK has awarded Yusen Logistics UK the nationwide retail and trade distribution for its entire complete product range.

The move comes as the manufacturer looks to expand its service. Northampton-based Yusen has designed a tailored solution specifically catered for the appliance industry, focused on greater reliability and regularity of delivery.

The entire Smeg range, from domestic appliances to commercial and medical units, is being handled through Yusen Logistics’ dedicated facility.

Yusen Logistics UK commercial director Nick Rees said: “We’re excited to be representing such an industry leading brand. Smeg UK is known for their iconic style and premium brands, and it’s great to be able to support them to ensure the delivery of their products reflects this.”

Smeg UK is the latest in a series of high-profile brands to join the Yusen portfolio. Smeg UK managing director Mike Giddings said: “This is an important step for us as we look to enhance and expand our service offering.

"Yusen Logistics has a proven track record for delivering premium brands at premium service levels in the appliance industry and we have already seen improvement in the operation which we look forward to continuing.”

Pictured: Nick Rees (right) and Mike Giddings shake hands on the deal.

