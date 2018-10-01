Have your say on council's broadband initiative

THE BUSINESS community is having its say on Central Bedfordshire Council’s superfast broadband roll-out project.

Superfast, launched in Central Bedfordshire in 2014, has now reached more than 25,000 premises across the Central Bedfordshire area. The council is seeking to further increase coverage, aiming for 97.4% coverage by March next year.

It has begun a survey of businesses, residents and schools to gauge perceptions of the current levels of broadband speed and coverage, patterns of use future needs and ambitions.

The council’s deputy leader Cllr Richard Wenham, executive member for corporate resources , said: “We have many rural communities in Central Bedfordshire and we are committed to improving key strategic infrastructure, such as broadband, in order to support our businesses, communities and individuals.

"Our lives are getting more connected every day. Broadband is essential for all sizes of workplace and schools too are increasingly acknowledging the role that technology plays in the classroom, helping prepare students for the digital future and entering the workforce.

"Our broadband programme will continue to deliver this important technology to those hard-to-reach places, while providing our towns and businesses with the faster fibre connections that can help them grow and prosper. This survey will help us assess what our community wants and needs.”

The consultation will run until November 30. Have your say at www.centralbedfordshire.qov.uk/consultations

