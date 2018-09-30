A night at the theatre boosts charity's work

DISCOUNTED tickets to shows at Milton Keynes Theatre are benefiting the work of the Forest of Marston Vale.

Under the scheme, those buying tickets through the charity save money by purchasing the tickets at a reduced rate and avoiding booking and transaction fees. The Forest of Marston Vale also receives a small per ticket donation.

Theatre goers are already snapping up tickets for shows including Nativity the Musical and this year’s pantomime Robin Hood and big shows in 2019 Annie and Doctor Dolittle.

Forest of Marston Vale fundraising officer Robina Ballard-Davis said: “It’s fantastic that Milton Keynes Theatre offer us these discounted tickets, helping us to fundraise and letting us give a little thank you to our supporters at the same time.”

To book discounted tickets, contact Robina on 01234 762605.

