Surveyors open new office in Milton Keynes

THE UK’s largest independent commercial building surveying firm is to open an office in Milton Keynes.

Malcolm Hollis is already in expansion mode, with new offices opened in Nottingham, Berlin and Munich in the past 12 months.

The new Milton Keynes office will open with a team of five. Partner Tom Pugh is to move from the firm’s London office to head the new office. He currently heads the firm’s area referencing team and will continue to service clients in London and across the UK.

He will be joined by associate Carl Sablon, who specialises in industrial and logistics warehouses, and building surveyor Lyndon Fenton.

Malcolm Hollis sees Milton Keynes as an area of increasing economic strength, attracting significant inward investment which is aiding the development of local infrastructure, housing and jobs. The opportunities in the city and across the Midlands are huge, it believes.

Mr Pugh said: “Predictions have placed Milton Keynes as a forerunner for growth this year and we are keen to make the most of the increased activity. We are bridging the distance between our London and more northerly based offices. I am excited to be part of this development.”

Pictured: (l-r) Tom Pugh, Lyndon Fenton, surveyor Jonathan Duckett abd Carl Sablon.

28-09-2018