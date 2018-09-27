Logistics firm wins distribution contract to Airbus

A CONTRACT to handle warehousing, inbound freight and onward distribution to aerospace giant Airbus has been won by Northampton-based Yusen Logistics UK.

The contract has been awarded by Spirit AeroSystems (Europe), which designs and builds aerostructures in both the commercial and defence sectors in North America, Europe and Asia.

It is one of the largest airframe suppliers in Europe to Airbus and a key supplier of major wing structures to both Airbus and Boeing.

Yusen is handling the distribution of products ranging from smaller replacement parts up to larger wing panels, including the delivery of key products from Spirit’s UK hub to Airbus’ final assembly lines in Broughton, Toulouse and Bremen.

Yusen Logistics UK commercial director Nick Rees said: “We are looking forward to further developing our relationship with Spirit AeroSystems in the UK.

"We believe we have the expertise to deliver tangible savings and significant benefits to their supply chain and our operational team has relished the challenge of optimising activities within this highly process driven environment and is already making good progress.”

27-09-2018