Golfers celebrate hole in one - at the double

FOR MANY golfers, the elusive highlight of their years playing the game is a hole in one. Meet Ian Hooper who carded a hole in one at the Alpha Club Golf Classic at Woburn Golf Club.

They were among 23 teams made up of Alpha Club clients and friends, who were joined by sporting celebrities including former footballers Sir Trevor Brooking, Ray Clemence and Neil Mellor, rugby stars Roger Uttley and Andy Gomarsall and boxer John Conteh pictured with Ian.

And Ian was not the only golfer in the limelight. Fellow player Peter Richards also aced during the competition.

And their efforts raised a total of more than £40,000 for the John Conteh Foundation, the Wooden Spoon children’s charity and the Wasps Legends Foundation.

Alpha Club is putting the finishing touches to its exclusive members club that is due to open in Central Milton Keynes soon. It sponsored the entire event, which included breakfast and, after the golf, a champagne reception with performances by leading West End artists.

Alpha Club director Angus Dudgeon said: “It is important to us not only to offer our clients fantastic business opportunities but also the chance to join in our amazing events. It is also great to be able to give back to the wider community and raise much-needed funds for some great charities.”

"With Alpha sponsoring the day and covering all costs, all monies raised from team entries and on the day itself will go directly to the charities.

“We pride ourselves on our charity work and it is great to be doing it in the heart of our local community so close to home at such a beautiful venue.”

26-09-2018