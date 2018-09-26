Automation giant backs engineering careers campaign in classrooms

A NEW campaign to develop engineering skills in the classroom has the backing of one of Milton Keynes’ major employers.

Rockwell Automation hosted a business breakfast at its headquarters in Kiln Farm to launch the Primary Engineer programme.

It aims to fund at least ten local primary schools in an initiative to develop engineering skills in the classrooms.

Representatives from companies including Milton Keynes-based electrical wholesaler Routeco joined guests at the event, at which Primary Engineer’s UK director Chris Rochester outlined the programme’s aims.

Pictured: Chris Rochester.

He said: “The way Primary Engineer programmes work is unique, since they support teachers by providing training to deliver our curriculum-aligned projects and bring in professional engineers to each project to offer practical expertise and professional examples of how skills transpose from the classroom to the working world.

“We are delighted to be working closely with Rockwell Automation here in Milton Keynes and several other companies who share their commitment to helping promote engineering skills development from a young age.

The programme has the backing of Milton Keynes Council. Cllr Zoe Nolan, cabinet member for children and families, said: “What a fabulous programme. This is exactly the sort of help we are looking for in our schools so we all better understand the engineering of today.

"The timing could not be better as we prepare for our STEM university in Milton Keynes, MK:U.”

The Primary Engineer programme is open to local and national industrial organisations to join by sponsoring a school or by supporting their engineers to offer their time to help inspire children at a local school near them.

Also involved locally are Routeco, Stratus Technologies, GAMIBCA and Cadence Innovation Marketing.

Cadence managing director Tom Spencer said: “Skills development is one of the prevailing issues of our time in UK industry. Resolving the growing skills shortfall is the responsibility of all UK industry, and together, through initiatives such as this, we can all play a part in helping the UK to seize the immense opportunities of Industry 4.0.”

