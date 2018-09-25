Council leader pledges support for businesses

MORE THAN 170 local businesses were represented at the Innovation & Investment Conference hosted by South Northamptonshire Council.

The event aimed to showcase the council’s ‘open for business’ approach and to thank all local businesses for their contribution to the local economy.

The evening provided delegates with important information on South Northamptonshire’s position within the Oxford-Cambridge Growth Corridor, offered insight into the exciting high-tech developments taking place in the district, as well as promote the impressive work of the Silverstone Technology Cluster.

Speakers included Milton Keynes South MP Iain Stewart, Stuart Pringle, managing director of Silverstone Circuits, MEPC – Silverstone Park commercial director Roz Bird, Dr Rob Lewis OBE, of TotalSim and council leader Cllr Ian McCord.

He told his audience: “No matter what the changes that take place within local government are, we want you to rest assured that my priority will remain to support businesses. It does not matter what the name of the council is that send the rates bill, it’s the way they make you feel welcome and the environment that we create which is important."

The event was sponsored by Virtually Entertained, Silverstone Circuits Ltd and 4Events.

