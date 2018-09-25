County firms head for national Chamber Awards final

TWO Northamptonshire businesses have won three awards at the East Midlands heat of the Chamber Business Awards 2018.

Now in their 15thyear, the awards are a highlight of the business calendar, recognising the key role that local businesses play in driving the UK economy.

Barkers Shoes, of Earls Barton, won the Digital Communications Campaign of the Year award and Northampton-based ID Card Centre won High Growth Business of the Year and the Best Use of Technology award. Both businesses will now represent the East Midlands in the national finals, which take place in London in November.

Pictured: ID Card Centre receive their High Growth Business of the Year award at the Northamptonshire Business Awards

Northamptonshire Chamber of Commerce chief executive Paul Griffiths said: “We are thrilled that two of our winners at the Northamptonshire Business Awards have gone on to win the regional finals of the Chamber Business Awards.

"Having seen the high calibre of their entries it comes as no surprise to us that they achieved this regional success. We are very excited to see how they will fare at the national finals of the awards in November.”

British Chambers of Commerce president Francis Martin added: “Businesses are the engines of the UK economy - creating opportunities and prosperity in our towns, cities and counties. Even in these turbulent times, they continue to show their adaptability, resilience and strength.

“Every year our judges are impressed by the calibre of entries, and this year was no different. All our finalists should be proud to reach this stage given the stiff competition among our diverse and enterprising pool of applicants.

“The Chamber Business Awards are the perfect opportunity for us to celebrate our business communities’ achievements, to take stock of the great performances of UK businesses over the past year, and to encourage and inspire others to follow in their footsteps.”

