SEMLEP seeks new directors to join its board

A CALL has gone out to senior business people from the organisation working to secure the investment needed for the regionâ€™s growth to join its board of directors.

The South East Midlands Local Enterprise Partnership is looking for experienced executives from companies across the region to oversee its work in determining the local economic priorities and driving innovation.

SEMLEP chair Dr Ann Limb said: “Now is the time for more of our strong business leaders to step up and step into a regional leadership role to shape the economy our communities need for the future.”

The new board members will contribute their knowledge and expertise to steer government and local investment into creating jobs, promoting productivity and tackling commercial and skills issues identified by businesses.

Pictured: Ann Limb

Dr Limb said a key aim is to have equal and diverse business representation at board level. “SEMLEP is recognised by government as a highly-performing LEP and we are working with government to further strengthen our governance through the board so that weare in the best possible place to lead new funding programmes,” she said.

The government published recommendations in July for all LEPs to have one third women representation by 2021 rising 50 per cent representation by 2023. The recruitment process is being overseen by Luton Borough Council leader Cllr Hazel Simmons, SEMLEP’s board champion for equality and diversity.

SEMLEP chief executive Hilary Chipping said: “There are major opportunities and challenges facing our businesses and communities over the coming period. How we prepare for and adapt to EU exit, how we best harness innovation and business capabilities to leverage opportunities in new and emerging sectors and, how to tackle infrastructure issues that are holding business growth back are the key agendas for the SEMLEP board.

“Our area is one of the fastest growing in the country. We need more strong, experienced and diverse board members to advocate for the successes of South East Midlands economy and shape the priorities for the future.”

To find out more about the roles available, visit https://www.semlep.com/work-with-us/ . Or arrange a confidential conversation with Hilary Chipping by emailing leanne.nadal@semlep.com

24-09-2018