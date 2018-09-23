Truck giant gets a kick out of backing grass roots football

REPRESENTATIVES for Newport Pagnell Town Football Club youth teams visited Scania (Great Britain) headquarters in Milton Keynes to collect a donation of striking Scania XT footballs to help them train for their upcoming games.

The limited-edition run of bright orange footballs were produced following the launch of the new Scania XT range, a vehicle designed for heavy duty usage.

The donated balls will be used during training sessions at the Willen Road pitches.

Ian Ford, head of football at Newport Pagnell Town FC, said: “Partnerships with local businesses, such as Scania, are vital to what we want to achieve as a club so donations such as this are much appreciated.

"We have 365 youth players registered with us from local areas and a lot of what we do is done by volunteers and through donations and sponsorship.

“We have a genuine passion and drive to link youth football and adult football and allow our players to progress as they should. We’re work hard to create footballing opportunities for player across Milton Keynes from the age of four to 84 and play a positive role in the community.”

