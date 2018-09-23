Indian restaurant savours the taste of success at English Curry Awards

A RESTAURANT is celebrating after being named the best in the region for Indian cuisine.

Maaya Indian Kitchen & Bar, in The Hub, had been shortlisted from hundreds of entries in the Most Wanted Restaurant of the Year category following a public vote.

It was among 15 restaurants shortlisted and received the award at the eighth annual English Curry Awards.

Owner and manager Mo Abdul said: “We are absolutely delighted, it was a great evening attended by some of the finest restaurant owners from across the country. We were proud to be representing Milton Keynes as a shortlisted entry but to have won against such talented competition is a dream.”

The lavish, black-tie awards ceremony included a drinks reception, four course meal and entertainment as well as the awards ceremony itself.

Pictured Left to Right: Shelim Ruhul, Mo Abdul, Jason Thorne, Leigh Strathearn, Shaq Ali.

23-09-2018