Mayor praises i-Kan's 'crucial' role as business incubator

A BUSINESS centre opened specifically to support start-up and small businesses is celebrating its tenth anniversary.

Bedford i-Kan was a pioneering project by Bedford Borough Council to provide flexible and affordable office accommodation. Since 2008, the centre has been home to more than 240 businesses in sectors ranging from IT and communications technology top business and financial services.

Bedford Mayor Dave Hodgson said: “Bedford i-Kan is a crucial incubator of business and entrepreneurship in Bedford Borough. Over the years, we have seen many i-Kan tenants grow and achieve great success thanks to the help they have received here in an ideal environment for smaller businesses.

“I would like to thank all staff and tenants, old and new, for their part in shaping what has been a real business success story for Bedford Borough over the last ten years.”

Pictured: (from left) Eleanor Marcham, economic growth and development manager at Bedford Borough Council; i-Kan assistant manager Jacob Farnell; Dave Hodgson; i-Kan manager Simon Dunning and the council’s chief officer for economic growth and property Paul Adams.

19-09-2018