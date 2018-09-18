Shoe manufacturer walks tall at Northamptonshire Business Awards

AN HISTORIC shoemaker has walked off with the top prize of Â£10,000 at the Northamptonshire Business Awards.

Barker Shoes beat off stiff competition to win Business of the Year having already taken the Digital Communications Campaign of the Year award at the awards ceremony at Park Inn Northampton.

The prize was donated by Northamptonshire Chamber of Commerce which organised the prestigious awards ceremony that was attended by around 300 leading business people from across the county.

Chamber chief executive Paul Griffiths said: “I’d like to congratulate all our amazing finalists, winners and of course the well-deserved winner of our Business of the Year title – Barker Shoes.

“It was evident from the awards ceremony that the future of Northamptonshire’s economy is in safe hands and I would like to take this opportunity to recognise all that our finalists and winners do to contribute to our county’s success.

“I look forward to seeing several of our winners progressing to the regional finals of the British Chambers of Commerce Chamber Awards on September 24 and hopefully then to the national finals.”

Category award winners also received £1,000 in marketing support from the Chamber.

It was a particularly exciting night for ID Card Centre Ltd which won three categories - High Growth Business of the Year, Best Use of Technology and Small Business of the Year. Other winners included Teamwork Trust which won Employer of the Year, Northgate School Arts College Academy Trust which took the Education & Business Partnership title, SK Energy who won the Customer Commitment Award and Viridian Nutrition which received Export Business of the Year.

The Apprentice of the Year title was won by Evie Underwood of NRG Illumination.

The awards were sponsored by J motion Video Productions, Ellacotts, Beyond Theory, CJS (UK Management) Ltd, GPW Consulting Limited, Kemps Publishing, Kuehne + Nagel, HR Solutions, Starting Off and the headline sponsor was Wilson Browne Solicitors.

18-09-2018