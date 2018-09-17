Facilities business is to open new HQ in Milton Keynes

CLEAN room specialist BES, a UK market leader in facilities for the pharmaceutical, medical and life sciences sectors, is to open its new southern headquarters in Milton Keynes.

The move is in response to growing demand from biotech companies in the Oxford, Thames Valley and Cambridge area. Managing director Steve Marsh said: “The biotech clusters, knowledge quarters and science-based businesses in the South have very specific built environment requirements that demand a joined up approach from a design and delivery specialist.

"Creating a Southern HQ provides us with the infrastructure to respond to these customers quickly and offer the on-the-ground support they need when investing in new or repurposed facilities.”

Southern regional director Gavin Statham will head the Milton Keynes office, along with a team of specialists from all disciplines. BES also plans to create new jobs and recruit locally.

Based in Rochdale, BES works with world-leading companies such as AstraZeneca, GSK and the NHS and is recognized for its expertise in designing facilities that meet the architectural and engineering standards required to achieve strict compliance criteria.

Mr Statham said: “This new base in Milton Keynes will enable us to work even more closely with our clients in the south to understand their requirements and ensure that we provide a service that meets both their process and commercial needs.”

Mr Marsh added: “With its close proximity to the biosciences hot spots of Oxford, Cambridge and London, superb transport links and fantastic amenities, Milton Keynes was the ideal choice of location and we’re delighted to be making it our new home.”

17-09-2018