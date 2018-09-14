Consortium agrees deal with Transport Systems Catapult to champion innovation

A CONSORTIUM of councils and local enterprise partnerships has signed an agreement with the Milton Keynes-based Transport Systems Catapult to deliver innovative transport infrastructure for the region.

The partnership between the TSC and the England’s Economic Heartland will amass and assess member authority live transport data. The TSC will work on policy modelling, real time network management tools and freight transport.

The two bodies will also assess the ‘Grand Challenges’ for the region’s transport infrastructure which can be promoted as opportunities to local businesses and academia.

TSC’s chief engagement officer Helen Wylde said: “The economic opportunity presented in Oxford-Milton Keynes-Cambridge corridor and surrounding areas is transformational and something we are extremely proud to support. Realising the potential of the region will require additional public and private investment in infrastructure which is sustainable and fit for future travel and transport needs.”

Pictured: Helen Wylde and Martin Tett, chairman of England’s Economic Heartland.

The programme of activities will help to deliver economic potential identified by the National Infrastructure Commission and set as a national priority by the government. The economy in the area is set to double or even triple by 2050.

England’s Economic Heartland is a voluntary strategic partnership of councils and local enterprise partnerships. It represents the area from Swindon through Oxford and Milton Keynes to Cambridge and from Northamptonshire to Hertfordshire. Member organisations are working to realise the economic potential of the Heartland.

EEH chairman Cllr Martin Tett, leader of Buckinghamshire County Council, said: “Realising the enormous economic potential of this region will require investment in strategic infrastructure which is based on sound evidence and data, while harnessing the latest technology to make journeys simpler and more convenient for our residents and businesses.

“Therefore, I’m delighted that England’s Economic Heartland is working with Transport System Catapult - this is a partnership which can only lead to greater innovation in a region which is already so renowned for its expertise in science and technology.”

Ms Wylde added:“Through this agreement, we will help EEH identify and realise transport solutions which are integrated across the region and take advantage of the latest technologies to deliver real economic impact – new jobs and sustainable wealth for the region.”

TSC agrees research partnership with Cranfield University

Cranfield University vice-chancellor Sir Peter Gregson and Paul Campion, chief executive of the Transport Systems Catapult have put pen to paper on an alliance that will see both working to develop the government’s plans to make the UK a world leader in transport innovation.

The two organisations have agreed a three-year Deep Academic Alliance that will focus on innovation, skills and technology on smart transportation.

DAAs are key partnerships between the TSC and universities which align transport-related research and educational roadmaps with industry strategies. The alliance builds on existing collaborations between the TSC and Cranfield, including vehicle collision avoidance systems, connecting vehicles to infrastructure and an advanced autonomous vehicle project led by Nissan.

Mr Campion said that Cranfield’s expertise made it an ideal partner for the TSC. He added: “High-profile developments like automated cars are just the tip of the iceberg and the market opportunity for the UK is huge if the right investments are made and collaboration is encouraged.”

