Santander unveils plans for new Â£150m base in Milton Keynes

SANTANDER has unveiled plans to invest more than Â£150 million in a for a state-of-the-art new campus in Milton Keynes.

The new Milton Keynes campus will act as the bank’s UK technology hub.

The proposed new office, which is expected to be home to over 5,000 staff, will replace the bank’s existing local office buildings with a world-class working environment specifically designed to encourage collaboration and innovation, supported by cutting-edge technology.

Pictured: An artist's impression of the proposed new HQ, viewed from Station Square.

It is part of the bank’s long-term growth strategy and is a major boost both for Milton Keynes and for the government’s vision of Oxford-Milton Keynes-Cambridge Growth Corridor nurturing the UK’s most innovative industries.

Santander UK chief executive Nathan Bostock said: “We are excited to be sharing our proposals for this major investment in Milton Keynes, reflecting our long-term commitment to the local area. We want a workplace which truly reflects our culture and our vision for the future, which is based on innovation and harnessing new technology to make banking simpler and more personal for our customers.

“Milton Keynes is already one UK’s leading technology hotspots, and with the new MK:U university on the horizon, we believe it is set to become an even greater magnet for technology talent. Our proposed new campus will give us a world-class home in Milton Keynes, which both our colleagues and the local community can take pride in.”

Santander expects to submit a planning application to Milton Keynes Council early next year following consultation with the local authority and community groups. If approved, it anticipates that the building will be ready to open in 2022.

Milton Keynes Council Leader Pete Marland said: “Santander is making a big statement about the kind of employer it wants to be, and is showing great commitment to MK by making us the heart of their national operations.

“We’re delighted these innovative plans are taking shape in MK as we know first-hand what it means to be a pioneer.

“We’ve similarly bold ambitions for central MK and the evolved Santander hub will be a great fit alongside other significant developments coming forward such as a world class university, striking spaces for work and leisure, and affordable new homes.

Features of the planned new campus include:

An environmentally sustainable building designed around enhancing the health and well being of occupants;

Event space for colleague training as well as community events and classes;

A range of health facilities including a fitness centre, cycle storage and rooftop walking and running track; and

Flexible collaboration space that will be offered to local businesses and community organisations.

Cllr Marland said: “We all want MK to be the best place in the UK to live, learn and work, where talented minds move to and grow up in.”

14-09-2018