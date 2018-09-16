Employers back college's Industrial Placement programme for students

LEADING employers in Northamptonshire are working with Northampton College to create the perfect pathway for the workforce of the future.

The Industrial Placement programme, a forerunner to the college’s planned participation in the government’s roll-out of T Levels from 2020, will see employers working to identify those students who are best-placed to fill skills gaps and step into their workplace.

A total of 173 placements are available through the college this year and representatives of 50 employers will get the chance to meet students and ‘match’ them to their roles at a ‘speed-dating’ style event at Booth Lane on Wednesday and Thursday (September 19-20).

Representatives from companies including Balfour Beatty, Travis Perkins, Igus, Holiday Inn and Recol Engineering will be on hand to speak to students and ensure the right candidates are matched to the right placements.

Ruth Exelby, assistant principal for employer engagement, said: “These programmes have been shaped by employers who have advised government that young people need more access to good quality, vocationally relevant work experience to understand the skills and behaviours that employers expect from their future workforce.

“There is an increased demand for vocational qualifications and the new T Levels will help meet that demand and complement the strategic focus of Northampton College as a vocational specialist meeting the needs of both employers and the wider community.

“These industrial placements will give students an unprecedented advantage to secure the skills they need for their future careers and ensure employers have a pool of talent to recruit from for their business.”

Under the new programme, students will spend a total of 50 days a year with their employer, compared to the previous guideline minimum of 30 hours.

Mrs Exelby added: “The placements will cover everything from business administration or catering to electrical engineering and construction, giving the students an invaluable insight into the demands of local employers and putting them one step ahead of their competition when it comes to looking for full time employment in years to come.”

The programme was piloted by Mercedes Petronas earlier this year, with Northampton College students filling a wide range of roles at the engineering giants base in Brixworth.

That experience has helped shape the make-up of the new programme, with systems in place to ensure both employers and students benefit from the initiative.

To find out more about the Industrial Placements programme at Northampton College visit www.northamptoncollege.ac.uk

