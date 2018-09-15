Hilton announces plans for new hotel at Silverstone

INTERNATIONAL hotel group Hilton has announced plans to build a 197-bedroom hotel at Silverstone.

The group has signed a management agreement with property development and management company Bricks Capital to open a Hilton Garden Inn at the circuit in 2020.

The hotel will link to the circuit’s Silverstone Wing Conference Centre via a cross-circuit footbridge and will boost Silverstone’s offering outside of the race calendar.

It will be built on Silverstone’s International Pits straight, with extensive views over the track. Along with a rooftop terrace, the hotel will include a restaurant and coffee shop, while guests will enjoy views of the circuit from their guestroom balconies.

Hilton’s senior vice president, development, EMEA Patrick Fitzgibbon said: “Hilton embodies the venue’s racing legacy with a long-standing partnership with the McLaren Formula 1 Team. We are privileged to open a hotel in such a prominent location on the circuit and we cannot wait to begin welcoming guests to this iconic location.”

Silverstone is set to open its new visitor centre Silverstone Experience – celebrating the past, present and future of both the circuit and British motorsport – in the spring. Managing director Stuart Pringle said: “This, along with our increased growth in the conference and exhibition side of the business, has resulted in a growing demand for quality accommodation at the circuit.”

Current visitor numbers are expected to increase from more than 1.5 million to at least two million by 2020, he added.

Bricks Capital; chief executive Peter Prickett said: “This site is in an outstanding location. The Wing, which will have direct access to the hotel, has helped elevate Silverstone to more than just a racetrack.”

