Hilton announces plans for new hotel at Silverstone
INTERNATIONAL hotel group Hilton has announced plans to build a 197-bedroom hotel at Silverstone.
Silverstone is set to open its new visitor centre Silverstone Experience – celebrating the past, present and future of both the circuit and British motorsport – in the spring. Managing director Stuart Pringle said: “This, along with our increased growth in the conference and exhibition side of the business, has resulted in a growing demand for quality accommodation at the circuit.”
Current visitor numbers are expected to increase from more than 1.5 million to at least two million by 2020, he added.
Bricks Capital; chief executive Peter Prickett said: “This site is in an outstanding location. The Wing, which will have direct access to the hotel, has helped elevate Silverstone to more than just a racetrack.”
15-09-2018
