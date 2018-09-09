Family firm puts filling stations up for sale

THE COMPANY that owns a chain of filling stations including four in Bedfordshire is up for sale.

Property adviser Christie & Co has been appointed to market Cornwall Garage Group, a portfolio of 17 petrol filling stations including ones in Henlow pictured, Clophill, Dunstable and Putnoe in Bedford.

The portfolio comprises 14 freehold and three leasehold sites. 16 trade under the Harvest Energy brand and nine sites have rapid electric vehicle chargers installed. The portfolio of petrol filling stations serve around 46 million litres and take circa £6.7 million in total shop sales annually.

Cornwall Garage Group was founded by John Murray in the early 1960s and the independent family run company grew to 44 petrol filling stations at its height.

Mr Murray’s son Grant said: “It has been a privilege to have worked with my father for over 36 years and now is the right moment in time for the family to explore new avenues.”

Mark Kaluza, associate director - retail at Christie & Co, said: “This portfolio represents a rare opportunity for a wide range of buyers to acquire a portfolio of petrol filling stations with significant development potential under new ownership. All of the sites are relied upon by the local area and are well placed to capitalise on the existing high levels of passing trade.”

Christie & Co is inviting offers for either the entire portfolio, sub groups or individual assets.Visit projectchiltern.christie.com.

