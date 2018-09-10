VEHICLE manufacturer Suzuki GB plc has extended its deal as principal partner and shirt sponsor of MK Dons FC for a further three years.

The new deal runs until the end of the 2020-21 season, with the sponsorship funds being invested into the club’s award-winning initiatives within the local community, in particular helping individuals with disabilities.

Suzuki GB managing director Nobuo Suyama said: “Despite a couple of challenging years on the pitch, our long-established sponsorship of MK Dons has proved a very successful and mutually beneficial partnership. This is therefore a solid foundation on which to further our relationship with the club, and to continue to support the renowned and invaluable work of MK Dons in the surrounding community beyond the game of football.”

Pictured (l-r): MK Dons players George Williams and Dean Lewington with Suzuki’s Automobile Division head of press and PR Alun Parry, director Dale Wyatt and Dons manager Paul Tisdale.

The DoubleTree by Hilton Milton Keynes hotel at Stadium MK will host Suzuki corporate events and Suzuki staff will have the opportunity to enjoy tickets and hospitality on match days.

Suzuki’s sponsorship has been invaluable to the work of the MK Dons Sport and Education Trust, said MK Dons chairman Pete Winkelman. He added: “They have been a fantastic sponsor for us - our longest-serving title partner - and we could not be happier about having them right behind us for the next three years. Not only have Suzuki supported us on the pitch, they have also made a huge impact off the field.”

The club’s commercial manager Andy Wooldridge said: “We were delighted when Suzuki were so open to renewing their sponsorship early when we approached them over the summer. Having a global brand like Suzuki on our shirts is testament to the reach of MK Dons in Milton Keynes and beyond.”