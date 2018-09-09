Growth corridor takes centre stage at investment show

COUNCILS, local enterprise partnerships and other partners across the Oxford-Milton Keynes-Cambridge growth corridor are preparing to promote the area on the international stage at a major investment exhibition in London.

They will join forces at MIPIM UK to jointly promote the investment and growth opportunities within the corridor, championing it as the location for investment within the knowledge economies.

The corridor, which also includes Bedford and Bicester, focuses on economy-led growth and major infrastructure to enable the region to realise its full potential for innovation and technology clusters.

The Corridor is already the UK’s leading growth location outside of the City of London, contributing more than £90 billlion of annual GVA to the UK economy.

Its proactive business environment is recognised by the government as a powerful opportunity to compete globally as a knowledge-intensive cluster and nationally significant infrastructure projects such as the East West Rail Link between Oxford and Cambridge and the Expressway are already under way.

Central Bedfordshire Council’s director of regeneration and business Jason Longhurst also chairs the Central Corridor Group and the UK Business Council for Sustainable development. He said: “The Growth Corridor is rich in assets and is already one of the most innovative and economically successful areas of the UK but it is in the future potential of the area where we are seeing some stellar projections.”

The corridor’s population of 3.3 million is expected to grow to more than five million by 2050, with the area’s GVA contribution increasing by almost two per cent in the same period.

Productivity per person employed in the Growth Corridor is forecast to almost double, rising to £81,000 person employed by 2050.

The Growth Corridor will be at Stands E09 -E14 at MIPIM UK, which takes place at Olympia in London on October 17-18.

09-09-2018