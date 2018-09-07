Group aims to hone presentation and communication skills

A NEW group aims to help business people to find their voice and overcome their fear of public speaking.

The first meeting of Milton Keynes Confident Speakers took place last month. The club is part of Toastmasters International which aims to teach the skills needed to communicate effectively and develop both confidence and leadship skills.

The group meets fortnightly on Friday, 12 noon-1.15pm, at the NatWest Accelerator in Silbury Boulevard, Central Milton Keynes.

Pictured are club founders (left to right) Stephanie Sandars, Annette Waters, Jenny Chalmers and club president Binal Sawjani.

She said: “Toastmasters clubs are fun and the collaborative learning in a friendly environment is for people who would like to become more confident speakers but want to practice their skills for a wedding speech or a presentation at work – or even just want to become more confident.”

Membership is £10 per month and visitors are welcome. For more information, email

mkconfidentspeakers@gmail.com

