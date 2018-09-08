Chamber seeks new board directors

MILTON Keynes Chamber of Commerce is seeking non-executive directors to join its board.

They will join a board of senior managers from Chamber member organisations and are being recruited in response to growth in Chamber membership since it was launched in 2013.

Chamber chief executive Paul Griffiths said: “We are looking to enhance the range of experience and knowledge within this group by gaining interest from like-minded individuals who are committed to the Chamber network and what it has to offer the business community.”

Pictured: Milton Keynes Chamber's chief executive Paul Griffiths.

The Chamber represents businesses of all sizes and from many sectors, providing them with networking opportunities, training and essential business services and benefits.

“Our vision is to build and nurture a respected, influential business community and share knowledge, advice and opportunities,” said Mr Griffiths.

The directors are responsible for ensuring the highest standards of governance are applied to managing the performance of the Chamber’s activities and for representing the interest of the members.

“As an ambassador you will promote the Chamber’s aims and objectives as appropriate across the business community,” Mr Griffiths said.

Milton Keynes Chamber and its sister Chamber in Northamptonshire are accredited by the British Chambers of Commerce. The Chamber won BCC’s National Chamber Award for Excellence in Membership Servicesin 2015 and 2016, was named Chamber of the Year in 2015 and last year won the Excellence in International Trade Services award.

The company also holds the Investor in People Silver standard.

Mr Griffiths said: “We are looking to expand the Chamber board to make it even more representative of its members’ activities.”

More details are available here . To apply, submit a CV and a covering letter to paul.griffiths@chambermk.co.uk outlining why you feel you are suitable for the role.

Closing date for applications: September 20.

Informal interviews: September 25 & 26.

