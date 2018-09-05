Purchase of security firm strengthens global giant's portfolio

ONE of the longest established security firms in Milton Keynes has new owners.

Securitas Security Services UK has acquired the entire shareholding of Milton Keynes Security Services and its associated companies, which trade together as MK Group Security.

MK Group Security, founded in 1992, supplies security services in Milton Keynes and surrounding areas. It will transition to operate under the Securitas brand by the end of this year.

Securitas has acquired the company, based at Bradwell Abbey, as part of its Vision 2020 growth strategy. The firm is continuing to develop its electronic alarm surveillance services and mobile security services for small and medium-sized businesses across the UK.

Securitas is the leading global security services provider, specialising in protective services built on people, technology and knowledge, and operating in 58 markets worldwide. It employs around 10,000 employees in the UK and its operational centre in Milton Keynes on Wavendon Business Park provides support to the largest mobile fleet in the UK.

A spokesman said: “The acquisition of Milton Keynes Security Services Ltd further strengthens the portfolio of Securitas UK.”

MK Group Security has more than 90 employees specialising in both static and mobile security services.

05-09-2018