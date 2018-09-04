Engineering event aims to inspire career choices

TWO LEADING female engineers have agreed to speak at a Year of Engineering event in Milton Keynes.

Technology forum Biztech and Milton Keynes College have teamed up to organise the Engineering Your Future day on October 25.

The keynote address at the college’s School of Engineering will be given by Dr Zoe Laughlin from BBC2’s The Big Life Fix, where engineers are challenged to solve real world problems.

Louise Mifsud, systems engineer at McLaren Applied Technologies, and Milton Keynes Council’s director of strategy and futures Geoff Snelson have also accepted invitations to speak at the event.

Pictured: Biztech director Paul Clarke.

Biztech's Paul Clarke, director of Milton Keynes-based data services specialist Develin Consulting, said: "The event’s purpose is to inspire people to think about engineering as a profession and to understand the various paths to becoming an engineer.

“Engineering Your Future will be an inspiring showcase for the huge range of opportunities open to young people whatever their gender or background, as fulfilling, engaging and meaningful careers.

"As a nation, the UK will need to find more people with the skills, aptitude and talent as we go forward. Employers are always telling Biztech that skills are at the top of their agenda, and this exciting event will address that."

Although Engineering Your Future is focused on students in their GCSE and A Level final year, it will also be for people who are looking at reskilling and engineering employers who are looking to engage with prospective future talent.

The event is being supported by the Open University, SEMLEP and the University of Bedfordshire.

Biztech is also looking for a limited number of companies to join the event as exhibitors and speakers.

To register for the free event, visit https://www.biztech.org.uk/events/engineering-your-future-event

To join as exhibitors visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/engineering-your-future-tickets-48869614332

