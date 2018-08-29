Chambers urge firms to have their say in economy survey

BUSINESSES across the area can now take part in the latest Quarterly Economic Survey being compiled by Milton Keynes and Northamptonshire Chambers of Commerce.

To gain an up-to-date picture of the local economy the Chambers are seeking feedback from businesses on their experiences of trading and are now calling for detail of activities for Q3 of 2018.

As well as informing the Chambers’ work with local and national political representatives, the Quarterly Economic Survey is collated at a national level by the British Chambers of Commerce to deliver the largest and longest running private sector survey, regularly combining over 7,500 responses with which to inform decision makers.

To take part visit https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/MKQESQ32018

