Insurance software pioneer moves to new HQ after Â£1.25m funding deal

A TECH company that is pioneering the use of connected car data to reduce vehicle insurance risk and claims costs, has relocated its headquarters to Milton Keynes.

The move follows Collision Management Systems securing £1.25 million in funding from investor BGF, one of the UK’s most active and influential in small and mid-sized businesses.

CMS is rapidly expanding its software business and has built up a strong team of industry and technical experts, many of whom will be based at its new offices in Witan Studios, Central Milton Keynes.

In the past 12 months the company has created a multi-million-pound sales pipeline with international insurance, technology and telematics businesses, including reinsurance giant Swiss Re.

Founder and chief executive Charles Smith said: “These are exciting times for CMS.. Our move to Milton Keynes gives us the space to grow and to scale up our operations for 2019 and beyond.”

Pictured: Charles Smith (centre) with chairman John Owen (right) and chief finance officer Steve Johnson.

The CMS software collects data from connected vehicles to deliver accurate real-time collision alerts and risk data. Its system allows motor insurers to access data from the growing number of connected cars on the road and to action claims instantly without waiting for customer notification.

The package is delivering significant savings, Mr Smith said.

He added: “Milton Keynes has highly-skilled people and outstanding facilities as well as an established mix of high performance technology and transport and logistics businesses. It’s ideally placed to become a centre for the development of vehicle Internet of Things.

"At CMS, we are helping to establish Britain’s role centre-stage in this burgeoning new market. We are already seeing new opportunities for our software and consultancy from overseas organisations in South America, Japan and the Middle East. “

29-08-2018