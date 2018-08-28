Conference champions area's 'open for business' approach

THE COUNTDOWN is under way to the annual showcase of business in South Northamptonshire.

South Northamptonshire Council is preparing to host its annual conference to champion the area’s ‘open for business’ approach and to thank local businesses for their contribution to the local economy.

This year’s focus is on innovation and investment. Delegates will hear from local business leaders, as well as benefit from prime networking opportunities, business growth 121s and be treated to interactive e-sport activities.

The conference is sponsored by Silverstone Circuits Ltd, MEPC - Silverstone Park, Virtually Entertained, TotalSim and 4Events.

Council leader Cllr Ian McCord said: “Our location and skilled labour force make South Northamptonshire an ideal place to work, live, invest and grow.

“Every year we like to pay thanks to the businesses which are currently contributing to our local economy, making South Northamptonshire the most economically vibrant district in the county.

Pictured: Cllr Ian McCord.



“This year there will be a focus on recognising the opportunities created within the Oxford-Cambridge Growth Corridor and how businesses and residents alike will benefit from our location at its centre.

“The event will recognise the developments of the high-tech industry and the advancement of this sector within the local area, particularly through the work of the Silverstone Technology Cluster.”

During the conference there will be the opportunity to have one to one support sessions with SNC business partners and learn about the work of the council’s Economic Growth team.

As well as the range of e-sport activities which have been sponsored by local businesses, there will be photo opportunities on Silverstone’s world famous winners’ podium and a competition to find the best networker on the night. The winner will receive an Ultimate Drive Day Experience at Silverstone circuit.

The event takes places between 6pm and 8pm on September 19 at the Silverstone Wing. Admission is free.

Reserve your places at www.southnorthamptonshire.eventbrite.com

