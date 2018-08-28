Lawyers join profession's 'Hall of Fame'

THREE partners at law firm Hewitsons have been inducted into the Legal 500 Hall of Fame.

The Legal 500 Hall of Fame, which has launched in the UK this year, highlights law firm partners who have received "constant praise by their clients for continued excellence" and are "at the pinnacle of their profession".

Its members are chosen based on the long-term results of the prestigious Legal 500 directory, which ranks law firms, solicitors and other legal professionals annually. To qualify, partners must have been recommended by the Legal 500 as ‘leaders’ in their respective practice areas for at least eight of the past ten years.

From Hewitsons, the chosen partners (pictured) are:

Dominic Hopkins, who heads up the firm’s dispute and litigation services;

Clare Colacicchi, a partner in the private wealth team;

Deborah Sharples, head of property (planning & environment).

Hewitsons managing partner Colin Jones said: “This is a fantastic achievement, not only for Dominic, Clare and Deborah, who have proven themselves to be among the best in their respective areas of legal practice, but for Hewitsons as a firm. The recognition is particularly meaningful, as it is based on many years of exceptional client feedback.”

In the most recent Legal 500 guide, Hewitsons – which has offices in Cambridge, London, Milton Keynes and Northampton – was recognised as a ‘Top-Tier Firm’ in 13 practice areas, as well as being recommended in 18.

In addition, 12 Hewitsons solicitors were named as ‘Leading Lawyers’.

