AIRCRAFT maintenance specialist Monarch Aircraft Engineering is to open a Â£2 million component maintenance centre in Northampton in September.

The new centre is midway between MAEL’s Luton and Birmingham base maintenance facilities. It will employ 20 staff and MAEL is looing to create a further ten new jobs.

It will carry out a range of repairs and maintenance work for MAEL’s clients. Since becoming an independent MRO provider in October last year, following the collapse of the Monarch Group, MAEL has secured new agreements with airlines including Virgin Atlantic, China Airlines, Wizz Air, Icelandair and La Compagnie.

Pictured: MAEL managing director Chris Dare.

Managing director Chris Dare said: “Our new Northampton facility will enable us to more effectively and efficiently support our burgeoning line and base maintenance facilities across the UK. This multi-million pound investment in new facilities, equipment and, most importantly, skilled engineering talent, is an integral part of our long-term growth plan and will play a vital role in our success in the years ahead.

Monarch Aircraft Engineering has provided maintenance and repair overhaul services for more than 50 years.

MAEL has permanent year-round stations at 9 airports across the UK where it provides line maintenance support including all levels of maintenance on Airbus, Boeing, Embraer and Bombardier aircraft types.