Partnership deal creates a home from home for ice hockey stars

NEW PLAYERS joining ice hockey Elite League side Milton Keynes Lightning are settling into life in the city after moving into homes run by local agency City Apartments.

The Central Milton Keynes-based company has agreed a deal with the club to provide accommodation for three players in exchange for rink-side and player jersey promotion.

Under the deal, City Apartments is to offer discounted rates to supporters of visiting teams to Planet Ice.

Lightning’s commercial manager Sarah Jane Smyth said: “Life in the Elite League means that with all of our players coming from some distance away, being able to manage the costs of accommodation is hugely significant.

"This arrangement means living arrangements for three of our team will be taken care of, and we know they’ll be in fantastic apartments, close to the rink for training and matches. We hope this will be the start of a long and mutually beneficial partnership.”

City Apartments managing director Andy Keech said: “All of us at City Apartments are thrilled to support Milton Keynes only elite sports team. Milton Keynes is a great city and MK Lightning are representing it on a national level.”

25-07-2018