Council names acting chief executive

MILTON Keynes Council’s corporate director for people has been confirmed as the council’s acting chief executive.

Michael Bracey will take up the role while a permanent chief executive is recruited, following the departure of Carole Mills who leaves for Derby County Council at the end of July.

Pictured: Michael Bracey.

Mr Bracey’s current role includes responsibility for all children’s services and adult social services, including educational improvement, children in care, fostering and adoption, adult safeguarding, mental health services, and much more.

He joined the council in 2009 and has previously worked within the voluntary sector, for the NHS and Ofsted and on secondment to government.

Council leader Cllr Pete Marland, who chaired the cross-party recruitment panel, said: “Michael has been a great asset at MKC for nine years.

“He’s highly experienced at helping services perform better and achieve more, and has built successful partnerships between MKC and other organisations who serve citizens.

“I have every expectation that MKC will continue to develop under Michael’s guardianship.”

Mr Bracey said: “I’m delighted to serve the people of Milton Keynes in this new capacity. I’m proud to live in MK and call it home - it’s an honour to be part of its continued growth and success.”

23-07-2018